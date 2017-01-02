Women heckled and molested by hooligans in Bengaluru on New Year's eve

Bengaluru: Like Delhi, women safety is a major issue in Bengaluru also. An incident took place on New Years' eve that shamed the entire country. Elaborate arrangements by the city’s authorities were in place to welcome the New Year on MG Road and Brigade road, with an excessive deployment of around 1500 policemen.

Despite all these security measures and arrangements women who had come here to celebrate the New Year were heckled and molested by unruly men. Male friends and relatives had a tough time protecting their female friends and family members. Women who were not with any male company sought the refuge of women cops.

Also Read: What has changed since the December 16 Nirbhaya gangrape case?

All hell broke loose close to midnight as hooligans in the garb of revellers started pawing, molesting and passing lewd remarks on women on the streets, forcing some of them to literally take off their stilettos and run for help, reported Bangalore Mirror.

The Bengaluru police before the New Years' eve had claimed that they would ensure an 'incident free' New Year but it seems they had underestimated the fact that Bengaluru is in close competition with Delhi when it comes to hooliganism.