Cannot ask for votes on religion or caste lines, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that political parties cannot seek votes on basis of community, religion, caste or language.

During the proceeding of the court Chief Justice of India Justice TS Thakur said, "In a secular country, any appeal to voters should be in tune with secular philosophy. Political agitation advancing the cause of religion with intent to garner votes is not permissible"

This order has come into existence in 2017 as many states will go to polls this year. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice TS Thakur passed the order on the basis of Section 123(3) of the Representation of People's Act by a 4:3 majority.

All national and state political parties will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the order by the Supreme Court.

The dissenting judgment was delivered by Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit