Delhi head constable commits suicide inside Supreme Court premises

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable on Monday shot himself dead inside the Supreme Court premises, police said.

"He killed himself with his service rifle between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.," a Delhi police officer said.

Chand Pal Singh, 45, was deputed at the court since the past one-and-half-years, a police officer said.

The head constable was rushed to the hospital instantly by a hearse van but could not be saved. The Delhi Police are now trying to find the details of the case after a probe has been launched.

The reason for committing the suicide remains unclear for now.

(Further details awaited...)