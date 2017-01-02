Delhi head constable commits suicide inside Supreme Court premises

By
| Monday, January 2, 2017 - 12:36
First Published |
Chand Pal Singh, Delhi head constable, commits suicide, constable suicide, Delhi Police, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

A Delhi Police head constable on Monday shot himself dead inside the Supreme Court premises, police said

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable on Monday shot himself dead inside the Supreme Court premises, police said.

"He killed himself with his service rifle between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.," a Delhi police officer said.

Chand Pal Singh, 45, was deputed at the court since the past one-and-half-years, a police officer said.

Also read: Gujarat: Cashier of SBI Tharad branch hangs self; wife blames heavy work pressure

 

The head constable was rushed to the hospital instantly by a hearse van but could not be saved. The Delhi Police are now trying to find the details of the case after a probe has been launched.

The reason for committing the suicide remains unclear for now. 

(Further details awaited...)

Tags:
Chand Pal Singh, Delhi head constable, commits suicide, constable suicide, Delhi Police, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.