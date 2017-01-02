Unnatural sex with 10-year-old lands Father Basil Kuriyakose in 14-day police custody

Kochi: A school principal was arrested by police on Sunday for unnatural sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy in Kochi, Kerala.

Father Basil Kuriyakose who happens to be a priest was held by the police after a matter of his indulgence in unnatural sex with the boy came to light.

Kuryakose was arrested under Section 377 of IPC and has been sent to police custody for 14 days.

The victim is a student of the Kings David International School and Kuriyakose is the Principal of the school.