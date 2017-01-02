Unnatural sex with 10-year-old lands Father Basil Kuriyakose in 14-day police custody
By
| Monday, January 2, 2017 - 12:38
First Published |
Kochi, Kerala, Priest, Kochi Priest, Kochi principal, school principal, sexual abuse, unnatural sex, School children, Kings David International School

Father Kuryakose was arrested under Section 377 of IPC and has been sent to police custody for 14 days.

Kochi: A school principal was arrested by police on Sunday for unnatural sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy in Kochi, Kerala.

Father Basil Kuriyakose who happens to be a priest was held by the police after a matter of his indulgence in unnatural sex with the boy came to light.

Also Read: Women heckled and molested by hooligans in Bengaluru on New Years’ eve

Kuryakose was arrested under Section 377 of IPC and has been sent to police custody for 14 days.

The victim is a student of the Kings David International School and Kuriyakose is the Principal of the school.

 

 

Tags:
KOCHI, kerala, priest, Kochi Priest, Kochi principal, School principal, sexual abuse, unnatural sex, School children, Kings David International School, Father Basil Kuriyakose
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.