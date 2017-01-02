Stage set for PM Modi to address his first rally of 2017 in Lucknow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address his first rally of 2017 in Lucknow ahead of the polls in the state. PM Modi's 'parivartan rally' will be held at Ramabai Ambedkar ground which covers an area of 80 acres in Lucknow. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expecting a turnout of more than 10 lakh people.

Arrangements of around 15000 buses have been made by the party to ferry people to and fro from the rally venue.

PM Modi will also be accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh. Thousands of workers and party supporters began trickling in at the rally venue since early Monday morning.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames PM Modi for shoe attack in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party's mega show — Maha Parivartan rally is the culmination of six similar rallies across Uttar Pradesh. The party has also invited around 1.28 lakh booth level workers, whom it plans to mobilise to turn public opinion in its favour for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

This rally in the state capital of the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh has come at a time where the ruling Samajwadi Party is infighting for the top leadership. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister staged a coup at the national convention orgainised on January 1, where his supporters declared him the party's national president. The national convention was organised by Ram Gopal Yadav.

As per reports, the Prime Minister is likely to raise the family feud address in his speech ahead of the upcoming UP assembly elections. The UP assembly elections are very crucial for BJP as they would set the stage and help them know the mood of the public for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.