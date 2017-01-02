Nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni IV test-fired successfully
Agni IV is reportedly equipped with state-of-the-art avionics V-12 5th gen On-Board Computer| Representational Picture

New Delhi: India on Monday successfully test-fired nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni IV, this missile has a range of up to 4,000 kilometres. The successful test comes within a week of the successful test firing of India’s most lethal Agni V missile, which is an intercontinental ballistic missile, that can hit areas close to the northern parts of China.

The missile was test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Monday morning. The missile was launched at about 11:50 a.m., from a mobile launcher off the Balasore coast, defence sources said.

Agni IV is a two-stage solid-propelled, surface-to-surface ballistic missile which is designed to carry a one-tonne payload to about a distance of 4,000 km.

The missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is a long-range missile that is propelled by composite rocket motor technology.

The missile is reportedly equipped with state-of-the-art avionics V-12 fifth generation On-Board Computer.

Agni-IV has undergone one failed and five successful tests over the course of 5 years, said sources.

India already has a battery of nuclear capable missile like, the Agni series, Prithvi series and the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

