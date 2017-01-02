PM Modi's 'parivartan' speech in Lucknow — Development of UP is important for the nation's progress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing 'parivartan rally' in Lucknow on Monday said that this is for the first time in my life that I got a chance to speak in front of such a huge gathering.

PM Modi said that Lucknow is Atal Behari Vajpayee's 'karambhumi'. He added that BJP has not been in power in Uttar Pradesh for 14 years but development has been in exile for 14 years in UP.

"If the country needs to progress it is very important and necessary that Uttar Pradesh should progress and develop", said PM Modi. He also said that people of Uttar Pradesh want development not caste politics. He also said that the payment of the sugarcane farmers was stalled for years.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India in a landmark judgement ordered that political parties in the upcoming elections cannot seek votes on the basis caste, community, religion and language.

Prime Minister urged the voters of UP that when they are voting in this election, to look at the development and future of Uttar Pradesh. He also said that the condtion of farmers in UP not acceptable therefore change is required and necessary.

"One party in UP is worried about the family and the other party is busy worrying about black money," said PM Narendra Modi. He also added that BJP wants to fight graft in the nation. BJP is the only party that wants to save Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also targetted Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party saying they joined hands seeking my removal as I work to eradicate black money.

BJP president Amit Shah while addressing the gathering in Lucknow on Monday said that in the past 2.5 years the opposition of PM Modi's government have not been able to prove a single instance of corruption.

2 1/2 saal mein hamare virodhi Modi ji ki sarkar par ek bhi bhrastachaar ka aarop nahi laga paaye hain: Amit Shah in Lucknow — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017

PM Narendra Modi addressed his first rally of 2017 in Lucknow ahead of the polls in the state. PM Modi's 'parivartan rally' was held at Ramabai Ambedkar ground which covers an area of 80 acres in Lucknow.

Arrangements of around 15000 buses have been made by the party to ferry people to and fro from the rally venue.

PM Modi was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh. Thousands of workers and party supporters began trickling in at the rally venue since early Monday morning.