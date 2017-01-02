Following ruckus, opposition walks out of J&K council

Jammu: The opposition members on Monday walked out of Jammu and Kashmir legislative council during obituary references after creating ruckus in the house over last summer's unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

As obituary references were being read out in the upper house of the bicameral state legislature here, the opposition members from regional National Conference and the Congress jumped into the well of the house.

Members shouted slogans against civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley during the five-month long unrest following the killing of top militant Burhan Wani in July.

They also shouted slogans against the use of pellets and PAVA shells by the security forces in Kashmir.

Also read: Lok Sabha adjourned sine-die after working for 19 hours

Without heeding repeated requests from council chairman Haji Anayat Al to restore order and calm, the opposition members finally walked out of the house.

Opposition maybe believes that shouting slogans in assembly is the only argument they are left with: Naeem Akhtar,J&K Minister pic.twitter.com/AWcaXX9SV9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

Earlier on Monday, the opposition interrupted Governor N.N. Vohra's address to the joint session of the legislature.

As the Governor started his address, members of the opposition parties, including the National Conference, Congress and others, stood up shouting slogans against the PDP-BJP government.

Ravinder Raina of BJP also condemned the walk out given by the opposition during the national anthem calling it a grave insult.

The Governor rushed to the concluding part of his speech amid the din.