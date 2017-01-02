Girl's body found hanging from room ceiling in Kolkata

Kolkata: A girl studying hotel management here was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a residential block here, the city police said on Monday.







The 22-year-old girl was staying in the accommodation in south Kolkata's Santoshpur since the last two months. "Purnima Mitra's body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room," a police official said.







The housekeeping staff called the police as there was no response from the girl even after they knocked on the door many times on Sunday night. The body of the girl has been sent for an autopsy.







"A case of mysterious death has been lodged," the official said.