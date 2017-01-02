Leopard wreaks havoc in West Bengal town, injures many

Kolkata: A leopard, possibly from adjoining Bihar, entered Raiganj town and injured several persons in West Bengal on Monday, an official said.

According to a forest department official, attempts were on to tranquilize the animal which has been trapped inside a house in Uttar Dinajpur district.

"We are anticipating that the leopard is from Bihar because there are no leopards in that part of Bengal," Chief Wildlife Warden Pradeep Vyas told IANS.

A nylon net has been put up around the room in the house to prevent it from escaping, said Vyas, also the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Bengal.

Vyas said the local forest department officials faced difficulty in subduing the animal as they are not experienced in handling leopards.