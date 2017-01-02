Money laundering case: Parasmal Lodha, Rohit Tandon and Ashish Kumar sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Kolkata businessman Parasmal Lodha, Delhi based lawyer Rohit Tandon and Kotak Mahindra's Connaught Place branch manager Ashish Kumar on Monday were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Delhi's Saket Court in connection with a money laundering case.

However, Lawyer Rohit Tandon and businessman Parasmal Lodha has moved a bail application in the Saket Court. The hearing on Tandon's bail application will be heard on January 4 while that of Lodha on January 6.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar has also moved a bail application in Saket Court whose hearing will be on January 4.