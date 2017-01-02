Money laundering case: Parasmal Lodha, Rohit Tandon and Ashish Kumar sent to 14-day judicial custody
New Delhi: Kolkata businessman Parasmal Lodha, Delhi based lawyer Rohit Tandon and Kotak Mahindra's Connaught Place branch manager Ashish Kumar on Monday were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Delhi's Saket Court in connection with a money laundering case.  
 
However, Lawyer Rohit Tandon and businessman Parasmal Lodha has moved a bail application in the Saket Court. The hearing on Tandon's bail application will be heard on January 4 while that of Lodha on January 6.  
 
Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar has also moved a bail application in Saket Court whose hearing will be on January 4.
 
Earlier a court on Thursday had sent Parasmal Lodha to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till January 2. Lodha was arrested for converting demonetised notes worth Rs 25 crore linked to industrialist J Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar allowed the ED to quiz Lodha till January 2. 
 
 
The ED had also arrested Rohit Tandon on December 29 and Bank Manager of Kotak Mahindra's Connaught Place on December 28 in Paras Mal Lodha and Tandon's case.     
 
 

 

