AIADMK chairman files petition seeking rejection of Sasikala Pushpa’s pleas

New Delhi: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) presiding chairman Madhusudhanan on Monday filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking rejection of petitions filed by Sasikala Pushpa.

The south Indian based political party in their petition stated "Sasikala Pushpa has no rights to file petition as she is not a party member".

Pushpa had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding a probe into the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter J Jayalalithaa. She sought an inquiry on the reason behind the death of the former CM.

Last week, Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer was attacked by AIADMK workers ahead of a party meeting which was called to decide the late Jayalalithaa's successor. Sasikala Pushpa was expelled from the party in August.