NewsX Exclusive: If Pak resorts to old tricks, India will retaliate says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat on Saturday took over as the new Indian Army Chief after former Army Chief Dalbir Singh retirement. Dalbir Singh after serving for 43 years in the army had retired from the post of Army Chief on (Saturday) December 31.

The 27th Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in an exclusive conversation with NewsX spoke on various issues like Pakistan, Surgical Strikes, his own role and what’s next for the Indian Army.

Speaking on his appointment as the new Army Chief, General Rawat said, “I respect the decision taken by government. I accept the responsibilities in all humility.”

Reacting on General Bipin Rawat’s appointment, his wife Madhulika Rawat said, “My responsibilities have increased manyfold.”

Here are the highlights of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s interview:

* Indian Army is dedicated to safeguard and serve the nation.

* As long as Pak is willing to cooperate, we will strive for harmony. If Pakistan resorts to old tricks, then we will not hesitate to strike back.

* Always received support from all seniors.

* Have adopted certain mechanism to maintain harmony at border. Focus on areas of cooperation rather than confrontation. * Each member of army has a major role to play. Every man in the army counts. * Need to stay ahead and ponder upon the next course of action. Government is cooperating in analysing and preparing the plan ahead. * We have to be prepared for any eventuality throughout the year. Need to break the nexus of terrorists and their apologists. * Need advanced technology on ground to counter attacks. Unmanned ground censors, infrared devices and better lighting. * Healthy civil-military relations have been maintained. Constant interactions being carried out at all levels. Healthy mechanism in place to keep army above politics.

* I see challenges with a positive perspective.

* Surgical strikes can be a strong future weapon.

* Indian Army has always remained apolitical.

* We need to think like a terrorist to counter every attack.

* The focus on technology will be renewed.

