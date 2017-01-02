PM Modi's 'Kala Dhan Hatao' call reminds of Indira's 'Garibi Hatao'

Lucknow: Reminiscent of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty) slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a slogan of 'Kala Dhan Hatao' to remove black money from the system.

"Wo kehte hain Modi hatao, main kehta hun 'kala dhan hatao' (They say remove Modi, I say, remove black money)," Modi said at a rally in Lucknow, the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's capital city.

In 1971, Indira Gandhi had given the call for removing poverty -- 'Garibi Hatao', when the opposition parties called for 'Indira Hatao' (remove Indira).

To this, she had said: "Woh kehte hain Indira hatao, main kehti hun garibi hatao (They say remove Indira, I say remove poverty)."