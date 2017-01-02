AAP hails Supreme Court verdict to sack BCCI President

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) decision to sack the top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not complying with the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel.

The party maintained that political parties and politicians should have no place in sports organisations of the country.

Commenting on the verdict, AAP Delhi convener Dilip Pandey said: "Sports bodies must be freed from political clutches. Let the noble sportsmen run it. Today's (Monday's) Supreme Court decision must be considered a guiding principle."

The AAP had been demanding implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations in all sports organisations and sports federations. In the past also the AAP has raised the issue of corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association and demanded investigation.

Also Read: If SC feels BCCI would do better under retired judges then I wish them all the best: Anurag Thakur

Pandey said the AAP supports the concept of 'Swaraj' (self rule) in sports so that people who understand different sports and requirements of players can run sports federations.

"Corruption and misrule in sports authorities have destroyed sports talent of our country, whether we talk about cricket or any other sport. There should be a sports legislation in India," Pandey added.