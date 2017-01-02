CBI registers cases against 3 people in Surat for illegally depositing Rs 60 crore

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered cases against three people in Gujarat’s Surat for illegally depositing Rs 60 crore in a bank post-demonetisation.

Among the arrested persons, one was a manager of Bank of India and another was an official of Surat Co-Operative Bank.

According to the investigation agency, the accused were involved in illegal practices by helping a person deposited around Rs 60 crore illegally to the bank after the implementation of demonetisation.

Latest reports said the CBI has been conducting searches at 12 locations in Surat and one location in Jaipur.