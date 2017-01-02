Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal prays at Patna Sahib

Patna: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday offered prayers at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Kejriwal has become one of the first senior leaders to visit the shrine during the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

"I have visited the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh for his blessings," the Aam Aadmi Party leader told the media.

Kejriwal drove from Patna airport to the gurdwara, located about 10 km from Patna.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and former Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh are also likely to visit the shrine on January 4.

The main function of holding special prayers and 'kirtan' will be held on January 5, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The government expects more than five lakh devotees to visit Patna for the event.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666. He was annointed the supreme leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the last of the living Sikh gurus.