Woman injured in acid attack in Bengal

Kolkata: A middle-aged woman was grievously injured in an incident of acid attack in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, police said on Monday.

"A 30-year old widow was attacked with acid by a lover in West Midnapore district's Ghatal region on Sunday," said Chitta Paul, officer in-charge of Ghatal police station.

Police said that the woman was attacked by her lover after their relationship deteriorated.

"The widow was involved in an illicit affair with a local man who works in Odisha. The man came to the village last week and attacked the woman with acid following breakdown in their relationship," the officer said.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the head, face and shoulder. She is admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Police said the accused could not be arrested yet as he might have fled to Odisha after the incident.

"We are still looking for the accused. It seems he might have fled to Odisha. We are also questioning the man's family in the village," the officer added.