Trinamool MP Bandhopadhyay to appear before the CBI on Tuesday

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials at the agency's regional office here on Tuesday, a CBI official said.

"Bandhopadhyay is expected to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) at the CGI complex in Kolkata for interrogation in relation to the Rose Valley chit fund scam," the official told IANS.

The Trinamool MP was summoned twice for the same few days back, but he skipped the meeting due to engagements in the ongoing parliamentary session.

"He is being summoned for the third time by the CBI on January 3. He was summoned twice before on December 27 and December 30 last year but he failed to appear," said the agency official.

The CBI have also questioned another Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul for his alleged involvement in the scam. He was later arrested.