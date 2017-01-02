Mumbai's Cyber Cell arrests man for attempting to hack Kareena Kapoor's Income Tax account

Mumbai: Mumbai's Cyber Cell on Monday arrested a person for attempting to hack the Income Tax (I-T) account details of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor.

According to initial reports, the accused belongs to the paramilitary forces. The arrest was made after the Cyber Cell received a complaint by Kapoor's Chartered Accountant (CA) alleging that he was trying to rig her client's IT details for '16-17. The account was hacked in September last year.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that he attempted to hack Kareena's I-T account to access her mobile number. Meanwhile, further probe in the case is underway.

Earlier, in another case of hacking, the National Security Guard (NSG) website was hacked on January 1 by a hacker group that goes by the name 'Alone Injector'. The hacker group hampered the website and defaced it with abusive messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.