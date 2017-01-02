Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia tells officials to submit weekly progress report

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the department secretaries to submit a weekly progress report of important projects to the minister concerned, the Chief Minister and the Lt Governor.

"The Secretary shall submit a report on the progress made during every week or a status report of important proposals/matters related of his/her department to the concerned minister on every Monday," said a released from Deputy CM's office.

"A copy of the report shall also be submitted simultaneously to the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister," it said adding: "The statement or the status report should be submitted by 5 pm on every Monday or the next working day, if it is a holiday."

The order came in the wake of ministers' complaints over issues of non-performance of the officials in the government.