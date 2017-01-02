Haryana CM Khattar to go to 50 villages never visited by any minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Monday that he will visit 50 such villages in the state where neither any minister or officer of the level of Sub Divisional Magistrate have ever visited.

Khattar, who recently completed his tour of all 90 assembly constituencies in the state, told media here that the move was aimed at ensuring development in these villages also.

"During the visit to the 50 identified villages, we will interact with the people to understand their problems and ensure the development of the village and redressal of the grievances," he said.

The identified villages are those where no Chief Minister, minister or SDM-level officer has visited in the past five decades ever since Haryana was created on November 1, 1966.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames PM Modi for shoe attack in Haryana

Khattar claimed that 3,500 announcements made by him so far, work on 1,200 of these announcements has either been completed or is in progress.

"Concerned officers have been directed to ensure implementation of these announcements within next three months. I will remain in Chandigarh during this period to monitor their implementation," he said.

He said that during the 10-year rule of the previous Congress, 6,300 announcements were made but about 900 of these announcements were "non-feasible".

"As compared to it, only 42 of the announcements made by me were non-feasible. But efforts would be made for their implementation," he added.