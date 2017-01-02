Rashtrapati Nilayam gardens to open for public from January 3 to 10
People can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm

New Delhi: The gardens at Rashtrapati Nilayam, or the President's southern residence, in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, will open for public viewing from January 3 to 10, said an official statement.

People can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm, it said.

"The gardens of Rashtrapati Nilayam include landscaped gardens, herbal gardens, Nakshatra Vatika, seasonal flowering plants, display of potted plants around the main building and fruit gardens of mango, sapota, pomegranate, guava, amla, coconut and cheeku," it added.

