AAP holds 'chaurahe pe charcha' against demonetisation

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday held a series of 'chaurahe pe charcha' or street demonstrations in different parts of the country against "failed demonetisation".

AAP's Delhi convener Dilip Pandey led one such "Chaurahe pe charcha" demonstration at Urja Vihar area of Laxminagar in east Delhi.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji had promised that he will come to any 'chauraha' (crossing) after 50 days to accept his punishment if demonetisation failed. We gathered here to discuss the failure of demonetisation, but he did not turn up," Pandey said.

He said that the public wants to communicate with the Prime Minister and wants to know what the country gained and lost in the last 50 days.

"Modiji is responsible for the hardships faced by people due to note-ban which failed its stated purpose... Now he is shying away from facing the public," he added.

Similar protests were also held in other states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Gujarat.