One terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K's Baramulla district

New Delhi: One terrorist was gunned down in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorist in the early hours of Tuesday in Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

As per initial reports, two terrorists were believed to be hiding. While one terrorist has been killed, combing operations are underway for the other.

Further disclosing the incident, a police official said, "Following information about the movement of militants in the area, the army laid an ambush in Haritar Tarzoo village during the night (Monday night)".

The militants opened fire as they were passing through the area early on Tuesday when one of them was killed in counter operations.

The identity of the slain militant is being established, the official added.

Earlier, a similar encounter had taken place at Bandipore district in North Kashmir just 5 days before this encounter.