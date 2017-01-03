Naga Cops at Delhi Police Institute caught 'cooking' feline meat

New Delhi: Two Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) constables,V Vihuto Awomi and Vi Toho are facing disciplinary and legal action for allegedly cooking cats, dogs and also a langur (monkey) at Delhi Police Institute.

The incident came to light when the Delhi State Animal Welfare Board raided their rooms through a complaint made by another CPRTI officer last Thursday.

The Naga constables reportedly admitted their horrific slaughtering of animals to the board officials by explaining them the fact that consuming such feline meat is normal in their culture.

During the raid the officials found a dead cat kept in a polythene bag followed by iron rods, and block of wood with dried blood on it.

They reportedly told the raiding party that they found the cat killed by a dog on the roadside, and did not want the meat to go to waste.

While talking to some media officials Animal activist Sonya Ghosh said the two constables used to hunt down small birds and animals every day in the forest campus, using slingshots.