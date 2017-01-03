1 mowed down by UP minister’s car in Hardoi; driver arrested, liquor bottles recovered

New Delhi: Trouble brewed for Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Om Prakash Singh after the driver of his car was arrested in Hardoi on Monday night after he hit a handcart killing one person.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Malhotra said that few liquor bottles were also recovered from the car during the investigation.

UP: Car belonging to UP state Minister Om Prakash Singh hit a handcart in Hardoi killing one, last night. Driver arrested. Probe underway pic.twitter.com/hlPQwPTX4K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2017

Driver arrested, car taken into custody. Liquor bottles were also recovered from the car; probe underway: Rajiv Malhotra, SP pic.twitter.com/OTezqLnE1g — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2017

As per police reports, the investigations are underway and the car involved in the incident has been taken into custody.

On Prakash Singh is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Zamania constituency in Ghazipur.

More inputs to follow...