1 mowed down by UP minister’s car in Hardoi; driver arrested, liquor bottles recovered
By
| Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 10:08
First Published |
Om Prakash Singh, UP minister, hardoi, liquor bottles, liquor, Samajwadi party, Ghazipur, driver, killed, accident, MLA

1 killed by UP minister’s car | Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

New Delhi: Trouble brewed for Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Om Prakash Singh after the driver of his car was arrested in Hardoi on Monday night after he hit a handcart killing one person.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Malhotra said that few liquor bottles were also recovered from the car during the investigation.

 

 

 

 

As per police reports, the investigations are underway and the car involved in the incident has been taken into custody.

On Prakash Singh is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Zamania constituency in Ghazipur.

 

More inputs to follow...

