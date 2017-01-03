Science must meet the rising aspirations of our people: PM Modi at Indian Science Congress in Tirupati

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 104th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday held at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

While speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister said, "Nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour and leadership."

He also stressed on the importance of 'investing' in people and infrastructure to make them the experts of tomorrow. "Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards. Science must meet the rising aspirations of our people," the PM said.

"One important area that needs to be addressed is the rapid global rise of Cyber-Physical Systems. There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors," said PM Narendra Modi in Tirupati.

"Another empowering factor for scientific delivery is the Ease of Doing Science. If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it," PM Modi added while addressing the audience at the event.

PM Modi commenced the 5-day annual event at Tirupati which was attended by at least 6 Nobel prize winners from United States, Japan, Israel, France and Bangladesh.

Apart from the Nobel laureates, around 14,000 scientists and scholars from around the country also participated in the event.

The Indian Science Congress is based on the theme of science and technology for national development and this is the second time that the city of Tirupati is hosting the event, first time being in 1983.