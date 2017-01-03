TMC's MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay arrested by CBI; Mamata lashes out

New Delhi: The troubles for Trinamool Congress just do not seem to be ending any time soon. In the latest emerging from TMC camp, MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay who appeared before the CBI on Tuesday in relation to the Rose Valley chit fund scam has now been arrested.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has lashed out against the arrest saying it is a political vendetta and further alleging that the arrest has been made due to the PMO pressure.



Amit Shah, Narendra Modi should be arrested, PM Modi does not understand Indian politics :Mamata Banerjee,WB CM pic.twitter.com/Fx9FUVpps3 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Calling the note ban a scam, Mamata Banerjee said, "PM Modi should be arrested as well."

She has also called for a protest on January 9 in Kolkata and, on January 10 and January 11 in Delhi.

On being summoned, Sudip Bandhopadhyay said, "I have come here (CBI office) to clarify my position on whatever question they have".

Commenting on the matter, a CBI official said, "Earlier, we had called him twice, but he did not turn up. He was again called on December 30 but he said he would come on January 3. So now if he does not turn up, we will look into other options after January 3".

Also accused TMC MP Tapas Pal’s daughter Sohini will appear before CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time today.

Earlier, CBI had issued summons to two Trinamool Congress MPs, Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Tapas Pal, on December 27 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley scam, one of the cases being probed by the investigating agency as part of chit fund scams. Tapas Pal was arrested by CBI on Friday.