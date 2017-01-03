Ruckus in J&K legislature as opposition seeks discussion on unrest

Jammu: The opposition parties on Tuesday disrupted the proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature seeking a discussion on unrest in the Valley and demonetisation.

As assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta called for carrying out the scheduled business, opposition MLAs from the National Conference and the Congress stood on their seats and sought an adjournment to discuss the valley unrest and the issue of demonetisation.

Similar scenes were seen in the legislative council, the Upper House of state's bicameral legislature, where chairman Haji Anayat Ali's repeated requests to allow business in the house failed to quieten the opposition legislators.