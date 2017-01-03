NDMC biker falls off half-built flyover in Ghaziabad; succumbs to injuries

Ghaziabad: On Monday morning, a biker died on the spot after he fell from the edge of a half-constructed flyover in Ghaziabad.

The half-constructed flyover located near the Meerut T-point on GT Road had no barricades at its entry and exit points, leading the biker driving through.

The biker, who is identified as Deepak, worked for New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and is a resident of Rohtas Nager in Delhi.

The victim was taken to a government hospital after being informed by the locals.

"The biker was riding at great speed when he flew off the flyover's edge and landed several feet below. His helmet was crushed and he was barely breathing when we reached near him," said Ankit, an eyewitness.

Manoj Kumar, victim's brother accused the police for arriving late to aid his brother.

“Around 3am he could have reached the spot and climbed into the non-barricaded flyover. I got a call from police around 5 am telling me that my brother was injured. Then, we rushed to the hospital and found that he was brought dead at MMG hospital at 7.30 am by police,” victim's brother said.

According to police, Deepak ascended the flyover when he was driving from Dadri towards Delhi.

"We were informed about his death only through a memo from the hospital. A postmortem has been conducted," said Sanjay Kumar, the local police outpost in-charge to a daily newspaper.

They further mentioned a previous incident in which another biker named Tarun Kumar, a resident of Khoda had fallen off the flyover on Sunday night but survived the fall by reaching hospital in time.

Reports suggest that the flyover, which is being constructed by the GDA to ease traffic movement at the intersection of New Link Road and GT road, has been stalled for more than a year now.