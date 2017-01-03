Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to claim 'cycle' of Samajwadi Party

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp on Tuesday met Chief Election

Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.

Ram Gopal Yadav is expected to meet the videos of the party's convention of Sunday to show that the

decision to announce Akhilesh Yadav as its new National Working President was approved by most

party workers.

Also read: Mulayam-Akhilesh take fight over 'cycle' to Election Commission On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the Election Commission officials to

stake claim on the 'cycle' symbol.