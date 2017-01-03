Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to claim 'cycle' of Samajwadi Party
U.P Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Party's elect

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp on Tuesday met Chief Election 
Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.
 
Ram Gopal Yadav is expected to meet the videos of the party's convention of Sunday to show that the
decision to announce Akhilesh Yadav as its new National Working President was approved by  most 
party workers.
 
 
On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the Election Commission officials to 
stake claim on the 'cycle' symbol.

 

