Ram Gopal Yadav at EC to claim 'cycle' of Samajwadi Party

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp on Tuesday met Chief Election
Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.
Ram Gopal Yadav is expected to meet the videos of the party's convention of Sunday to show that the
decision to announce Akhilesh Yadav as its new National Working President was approved by most
party workers.
On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the Election Commission officials to
stake claim on the 'cycle' symbol.
