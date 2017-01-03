Pulwama terror attack: CRPF camp targeted; sub-inspector injured

New Delhi: Just few hours after the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attacked security forces in Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramulla district, a fresh attacked was encountered by the CRPF jawans in Muran Chowk, Pulwama, J&K on Tuesday.

As per reports, Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the Sirender and Kota-Satri forest areas of Bandipora district after gunshots were heard.

Reportedly one Assistant sub-inspector was injured in the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a Pakistani terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was gunned down in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorist in the early hours of Tuesday in Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following a same line of attacks, a similar encounter had taken place at Bandipore district in North Kashmir just 5 days before this encounter.