PM Modi on terrorist group Islamic State’s radar

New Delhi: A video released by Islamic State (IS) says that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is operating against the Muslims and their Islamic interests.

Apart from the PM Modi, other top leaders across the globe are condemned in the video by the IS. The ones mentioned in the video are US President Barack Obama, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Myanmar president Thein Sein, Pope Francis and many Israeli leaders.

The video also shows grotesque killings and on field combats by the terrorist group.

Islamic State recently claimed the responsibility for the attack in Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey that killed 39 people.