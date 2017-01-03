NCW chief slams Sawajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his remarks on women

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam on Tuesday criticised Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara on their controversial remarks against women after the shocking incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru on the eve of New Year.

Azmi allegedly blamed the victims of the incident for wearing short dresses. He said that “his sister or daughter won’t be safe if they go out at night without male members of the family.”

Another shocking remark came from minister G Parmeshwara. He blamed western culture and said “such incidents do happen”.

Isse bahut log mujhse naraz honge lekin chalega kyuki ye sachai hai: Abu Azmi on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/LTZL8FPPKF — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Reacting sharply to the political leaders’ remarks, NCW chief Kumaramangalam said, “Days after the mass molestation incident, few men across parties have made disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?”

She also informed that the Commission had sent summons to both the leaders.

On the night of December 31, scores of women in Bengaluru were reportedly molested by a mob of unruly men while celebrating the New Year. The incident took place even though around 1500 security personnel were deployed in the area.