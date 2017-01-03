AIADMK wants Sasikala to be Tamil Nadu's CM: Thambidurai to NewsX

New Delhi: After AIADMK senior leader and deputy speaker M. Thambidurai on Monday said that he wanted VK Sasikala, the current General Secretary of AIADMK, to become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, NewsX in an exclusive conversation with Thambidurai discussed why he feels Sasikala is a better candidate to rule the state.

Speaking to NewsX, Thambidurai said that the new AIADMK leader is capable to lead the party as they can’t afford to have two separate leaders, one ruling the party and one the government.

"Sashikala was with J Jayalalithaa for 33 years; she had taken many political decisions as she knows the politics,” Thambidurai said.

Speaking about BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy, Thambidurai said that he did not want to answer for him but mentioned that the Central government has been very cooperative to the state government.

“I don't want to reply to Deepa or Sasikala Pushpa or Rama Mohan Rao. They don't have any locus standi.”

Putting his view forward on DMK, Thambidurai said that DMK is only trying to politicize the issue. “They can't talk about me or our party. Why are they accusing me now when as deputy speaker I had spoken politics.”

Further speaking about Sasikala, Thambidurai said, “People are not angry with Sasikala. She will be able to prove herself as Chief Minister. The case is not a hindrance because Sasikala was already acquitted.”

Mentioning about Amma’s medical treatment, the Deputy speaker said, “Amma was given best of treatment. We can give reply to the court legally.”

On throwing light on MK Stalin's elevation, Thambidurai said, “That is DMK’s internal party affairs.”

“I was with Amma till her last breath. There is no dissent in the party. Jayalalithaa wanted Sasikala,” Thambidurai added.