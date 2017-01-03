SP’s Abu Azmi blasts women in Bengaluru molestation case; says they ‘invited’ it

Mumbai: After the Bengaluru New Year’s Eve ‘horror’ incident, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) president Abu Azmi has landed himself in a fresh controversy by holding the victimised women responsible for the molestation.

Taking a dig at the way the women were dressed, the SP chief said, “The more naked a woman appears nowadays, the more fashionable she is termed.”

Adding to his string of controversial remarks, Abu Azmi said, “If my sister or daughter is celebrating New Year at night with strange men without being in the presence of their brothers or husbands, then it is not acceptable.”

Father in-law to Bollywood actress, Ayesha Takia, Azmi didn’t stop here. He continued blasting women and implying that they themselves ‘invited’ such treatment. “Petrol added to fire will only fan the flames. Similarly, sugar spilled anywhere will attract ants to it,” he added unabashedly.

He concluded his statement saying that people will not receive his remarks well, but it’s alright because it is the fact.