After Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest, BJP HQ in Kolkata attacked by TMC students' wing
By
| Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:18
First Published |
Kolkata: After Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre against the arrest of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Kolkata was allegedly attacked by the TMC students' wing.

According to initial reports, the outraged TMC workers hurled stones at the BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

 

 

 

 

Earlier, the TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who had appeared before the CBI in relation to the Rose Valley chit fund scam, was arrested today after a few hours of grilling. 

 

 

Following the arrest of Bandyopadhyay, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had lashed out against the arrest saying it is a political vendetta. She further alleged that the arrest has been made due to the PMO pressure.

However, reacting to the incident, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) said that the real face of TMC is coming into force."

Mamata Banerjee also termed Centre's note ban move a scam and said that PM Modi should be arrested as well.

The Bengal CM has also called for a protest on January 9 in Kolkata and on January 10 & 11 in Delhi. 

 

 

