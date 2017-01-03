Will fight elections under Akhilesh as National President: Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing rift in the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2017 Assembly Elections, Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday said that no compromise will be made in the party.

Speaking on the matter Ram Gopal Yadav said, "Akhilesh Yadav is our National President and we will fight elections under his leadership."

Speaking on the party's election symbol which is a 'cycle', Ram Gopal said, "the Election Commission (EC) will decide over the election symbol."

According to sources, the three-hour long meeting between Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav has also ended without any concrete result.

Earlier on Monday, both Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav had approached the EC to stake claim on the party symbol 'cycle'.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav's camp earlier today had met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'.

However, amid all this, party leader Amar Singh had said that he had been with party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and will remain with him.

Speaking to the media on the ongoing tussle and his place in the party, Amar Singh said, "I was with Mulayam and will remain with him. My association with him made me a hero and if needed I can become a villian also."