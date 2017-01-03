Hyderabad man arrested for cultivating cannabis in his residence
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 18:24
New Delhi: A team of Special Task Force personnel on Monday arrested a man in Hyderabad for cultivating cannabis in his residence. The police seized around 9 kg of marijuana and 40 pots of its plants from his possession.

The 33-year-old former bank employee and a resident of Manikonda, was caught when he was selling weed to a customer from Telangana.

Reports said that the ingenious weed peddler learnt to cultivate and process weed through internet videos on the advice of his friend who lives in the US.

Police were struck with awe when they found all the equipment including humidifiers and LED lights to provide the right ambience for growing marijuana in his three-room apartment. 

