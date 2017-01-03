Don't sit over development, Delhi BJP tells Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of "stalling development" in Delhi and asked the Chief Minister not to "run away" from his responsibilities.

"Kejriwal government has been in power for almost two years now, but the city has seen no new development project being initiated ... even dream schemes like free water for all are already dead," Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters here.

"Instead of criticising the central government and stalling development work, the Chief Minister should focus on solving issues of the people of Delhi. Being the Chief Minister, it is his duty to shoulder such responsibilities," he said.

"Water supply is at lowest level even in the Water Minister's (Kapil Mishra) own constituency, what to say of areas like Badarpur, Chhatarpur, Bijwasan or Mahipalpur," Tiwari alleged, showing video clips from some of these areas.

Tiwari also dubbed the "free water scheme" of the Delhi government as a complete flop show in the slum areas of Delhi.

"People in most parts of the city complained that the AAP leaders didn't turn up in their constituencies after winning the elections," he said.

Tiwari claimed that certain areas in the national capital have not received water for months, while sanitation is in bad shape, with drains overflowing.

He demanded that Kejriwal immediately release the files pertaining to the delimitation of municipal wards.

"It seems Kejriwal government knows the political writing on the walls and hence they are trying to avoid going amongst the electorate," he said.

"The work on delimitation of municipal wards is being delayed so as to stall civic elections scheduled for April," Tiwari alleged.

The Delhi BJP chief also slammed the Chief Minister for lavish spending on the advertisements and asked him to work for the welfare of the masses.