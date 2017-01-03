Raj Babbar to head UP Congress poll panel

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved a Pradesh Election Committee for Uttar Pradesh, with state party chief Raj Babbar as its Chairman and Nirmal Khatri as Co-Chairman.

The party's 36-member Pradesh Election Committee also has chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur, state leaders Sanjay Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Salman Khursheed, P.L. Punia and Sriprakash Jaiswal as its members.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the Pradesh Election Committee for Uttar Pradesh," said a statement released by party's General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to elect a new assembly early this year.