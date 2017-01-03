Raj Babbar to head UP Congress poll panel
By
| Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 18:53
First Published |
Raj Babbar, Uttar Pradesh, Congress, Congress Poll Panel, Assembly Elections, Election Committee, Sheila Dikshit, Sonia Gandhi, BJP, SP, BSP, Nirmal Khatri

Raj Babbar to head UP Congress poll panel

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved a Pradesh Election Committee for Uttar Pradesh, with state party chief Raj Babbar as its Chairman and Nirmal Khatri as Co-Chairman.
 
The party's 36-member Pradesh Election Committee also has chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur, state leaders Sanjay Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Salman Khursheed, P.L. Punia and Sriprakash Jaiswal as its members.
 
 
"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the Pradesh Election Committee for Uttar Pradesh," said a statement released by party's General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi.
 
Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to elect a new assembly early this year. 
Tags:
Raj Babbar, Uttar Pradesh, Congress, Congress Poll Panel, Assembly elections, election committee, Sheila Dikshit, Sonia Gandhi, BJP, SP, BSP, Nirmal Khatri
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.