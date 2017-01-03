4 Railway officials suspended for Ajmer-Sealdah Express accident

New Delhi: The Railways on Tuesday said that it has suspended four officials for the Ajmer-Sealdah Express train accident in Uttar Pradesh on December 30.

The four officials were suspended after the preliminary inquiry report was received on Monday in the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment case, North Central Railways spokesperson Bijay Kumar told IANS.

Rura on-duty Station Master Mahesh Kumar Vaishya, traffic inspector Dharam Singh Meena, senior section engineer of Kanpur Division SK Verma and RP Singh were suspended, the official said.

Over 60 passengers were injured when 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed near Rura, about 50 km from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.