CBI files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad for FCRA violations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in an ongoing case related to Teesta Setalvad and alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by her organisation.

According to reports, a complaint was filed against Setalvad by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for receiving funds from abroad without taking permission from the MHA.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had cancelled Setalvad's NGO's FCRA license after grave irregularities were found in the account books and the manner in which the funds were being utilised by her NGO.

Teesta's NGO, Sabrang Trust, had been under the scanner for some time.

The MHA had earlier suspended the FCRA license of Teesta Setalvad's Sabrang Trust, but later the license was completely revoked. All her account books were checked and verified before cancelling the license.