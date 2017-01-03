CBI files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad for FCRA violations
By
| Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 20:21
First Published |
Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, Chargesheet, Teesta Setalvad, FCRA, FCRA Violations, New Delhi, Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA, Foreign Funding, Foreign Funds, Setalvad NGO, Foreign Contribution Regulation Act

CBI files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad for FCRA violations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in an ongoing case related to Teesta Setalvad and alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by her organisation.

According to reports, a complaint was filed against Setalvad by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for receiving funds from abroad without taking permission from the MHA.

Also ReadMHA cancels FCRA licence of Teesta Setalvad's NGO

Earlier, the Home Ministry had cancelled Setalvad's NGO's FCRA license after grave irregularities were found in the account books and the manner in which the funds were being utilised by her NGO.

Teesta's NGO, Sabrang Trust, had been under the scanner for some time.

The MHA had earlier suspended the FCRA license of Teesta Setalvad's Sabrang Trust, but later the license was completely revoked. All her account books were checked and verified before cancelling the license. 

Tags:
Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, chargesheet, social activist, Teesta Setalvad, FCRA, FCRA Violations, New Delhi, Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA, Foreign Funding, foreign funds, Setalvad NGO, Foreign Contribution Regulation Act
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.