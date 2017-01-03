Aamir Khan, Salim Khan react on Bengaluru's mass molestation

Mumbai: Speaking out on the shameful mass molestation that took place in Bengaluru on New Year’s eve, where despite all security measures, women were heckled and molested by unruly men, Bollywood celebrity Aamir Khan said, “Sad, makes us feel shame that such things happen; both State and Centre need to work on such issues.”

The Dangal actor further shared his comments on the incident saying, “When law is strengthened and judiciary works fast, that is when big changes will happen.”

#WATCH Aamir Khan reacts to women's molestation on New Years in Bengaluru, says speedy trials of such cases important to instil fear of law pic.twitter.com/GzfG190ECB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Not only Aamir Khan but megastar Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan also reacted on the incident. He mentioned, “It’s a shame what the youth have done in Bengaluru. Such acts are happening repeatedly all over. We were also young once but never have such things happened.”

Its a shame what the youth have done in Bngluru.Such acts are happning rptdly all ovr.We were also young once bt nvr have such things happnd — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Earlier on Monday, the cops were scanning the CCTV footage to verify if some young women were molested and abused during the New Year eve revelry in the city centre.

Amid claims and counter-claims over the alleged incident in which some drunken men allegedly groped women and heckled revellers, Additional Commissioner of Police Malini Krishnamoorthy said the police would act against the culprits if anyone came forward with evidence in the form of mobile footage or oral and written submission by victims or witnesses.