Home Ministry submits report to EC on Manipur situation

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has submitted a detailed report to the Election Commission on the untoward incidents in Manipur before the state elections.

"The Home Ministry has apprised the Election Commission about the prevailing blockade by the Nagas under the banner of United Naga Council (UNC). The poll panel will analyse the situation and decide on the election dates," government sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The assembly election in Manipur is expected to be held next month.

Manipur is simmering due to an economic blockade called by the Nagas under the banner of UNC in Manipur.

Though the blockade started on November 1 when the state government was planning to create new districts bifurcating existing Naga dominated districts, it intensified after the government ignored the agitation and went ahead to declare Jirbam as a full-fledged district.

The state government also created new districts of Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin.

According to the UNC -- the apex representative of Nagas living in Manipur -- the creation of new districts out of Naga territory without their consent is a deliberate act to suppress the rights of the Nagas in the state.

In December last year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the central government will extend all assistance to restore normalcy in the state.

Apart from sending 150 companies of para military forces to Manipur when the blockade started, the central government also sent seven additional companies of para military forces, a step condemned by the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM).

Following the additional deployment of forces , the NSCN-IM questioned the seriousness of the central government to solve the Manipur issue.

The UNC also demanded President's Rule in Manipur following the deteoriating conditions and refusal by the Manipur CM to roll back the creation of the seven new districts.

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, along with his 49 Congress MLAs, on Tuesday reached Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee over the prevailing tension in the state.