My statement on Bengaluru molestation case interpreted out of context: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

New Delhi: Hours after being slammed for sexist remarks on the shameful Bengaluru mass molestation which took place on New Year’s Eve, tainted Karnataka state home minister G Parameshwara claimed that his statement was taken out of context. He was reported to have said that "such things do happen".

“My statement on alleged molestation on New Year's Day, interpreted out of context and not taken in its entirety,” Parameshwara said.

The state home minister also asked the public and eye witnesses to inform the police.

“We will take necessary action suo moto and also request anybody who has any information on the incident to come forth and report it to the police,” the minister said.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and Parameshwara were accused of blaming the victims and their sexist remarks against women after the heinous crime incident that took place in the country’s biggest tech city.

Earlier on the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued notices to both the leaders for allegedly making sexist comments regarding the molestation of women by a mob.