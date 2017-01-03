Rajnath lays foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh's Demonstration Housing project

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 3.6-crore Demonstration Housing project for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to build houses for the poor.

Laying the foundation stone through video conferencing here, Rajnath Singh said: "It is a model housing project, which will use eco-friendly materials and innovative technology to build houses for the poor."

A Home Ministry statement said the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, has undertaken construction of 40 dwelling units (ground floor+1) under this project.

Also Read: Legalising unauthorised colonies creates environmental degradation: HC

Each Unit having a built-up area of 380 sq ft will consist of one living room, one bedroom, kitchen and one separate bathroom, it said.

On-site infrastructure facilities like water supply, tube well, sewerage system, drainage, concrete roads, interlocking tiles, boundary wall and external electrification are the additional parts of the project.

"Coming up at Aurangabad Jagir at Sarojini Nagar Tehsil in Lucknow over 0.38 hectare land provided by the State Urban Development Authority (SUDA) of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Demonstration Housing project aims to popularise new and emerging disaster-resistant sustainable technologies in the construction sector.

"The project is expected to cost around Rs 3.6 crore," it said.