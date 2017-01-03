India will be next superpower as far as digital transactions are concerned: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to NewsX

New Delhi: Amidst the demonetisation drive in the country and at a time when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is aggressively pushing for a Digital India, NewsX Executive Editor Priya Sahgal, in an exclusive conversation with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, discussed the Digital India Scheme.

Amitabh Kant, who has been in charge of the Incredible India campaign during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time and now under PM Modi, is the key driver of Start-Up India, Make-in-India and now Digital India. Kant shared the insides on how to make digital transactions using various methods.

Speaking on the doubts about making India digital, especially at a time when in rural India, there is no access to high speed internet, Amitabh said, “There are about 25% of the people who may not have mobiles at all but we are also a country which has over a billion mobile handsets. So, I think the model for that is, if you go to the Krishna district and West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, the rashan dealer has a micro ATM. It’s actually a Aadhaar based system. So you actually just feed your Aadhar number and then put your thumb impression and select your bank. The system will then take you to your account allowing you to do debit/credit functions. It’s just a three-step system."

Further explaining the features of this sytem, Amitabh said, "The rashan dealer is also the bank correspondent, so if the people, farmers want money, they can take it from the bank correspondent. Therefore, my view is that in about 20-25% of the household, we need to spread this model."

Amitabh Kant also said that shortly with Aadhaar pay, "everyone who has a smartphone, will actually become a walking ATM. For those with GSM phones, just by dialing *99# the person will be able to transfer money and with the help of BHIM app, which has gone viral, they will also be able to make transactions."

Amitabh also pinpointed that Aadhaar app will be the most secure method of making digital payments.

The Niti Aayog CEO also hinted that the government can make these digital payments cheaper in the upcoming budget, which will be a step towards cash-less India.

Here are the highlights of Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s Interview:

* India will be next superpower as far as digital transactions are concerned.

* Government will make digital payments cheaper.

* Aadhaar app is completely safe.

* It is very easy to transfer money through BHIM app.

* Your mobile is your bank; each smartphone is a walking ATM.