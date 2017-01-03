Facebook erupts over NewsX coverage on Bengaluru horror

New Delhi: As the country is condemning the shameful mass molestation of women by some unruly druken men that took place on New Year’s eve in India’s IT hub Bengaluru, NewsX’s Uday Pratap Singh in an exclusive Facebook Live conversation with Fashion Designer, consultant and social-activist Varija Bajaj, discussed the cause of such events and what needs to be done to refrain from such incidents.

Putting her view forward, Varija Bajaj said, “Unfortunately, we try to find very quirky solutions, well I call them ‘crocin’ solutions where the problem is far more deep rooted then suggesting somebody what they should wear or how they should behave.”

Further speaking on such acts, the social activist said that there are several kinds of mental disorders that prevail and we don’t even know about it. For example one out of 1000 disorders is the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) where 80% of the people don’t even know about that they have a particular disorder. There is no concept of visiting a psychiatrist or getting a psycho analysis in India. People don’t go because people consider you mental ... so there is a difference between mental and mental disorders.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Salim Khan react on Bengaluru's mass molestation

Speaking on the controversial remarks by different ministers, Varija said, “We are asking wrong questions to wrong people. You are asking the state policy makers; they are not psychiatrists, or the experts in this field.”

The activist also felt that somewhere media does corner them to find solutions for all the problems that existing around.

For the full interview, please watch the video below: